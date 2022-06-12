Asian Cup qualifiers: Arslan’s winner helps Turkmenistan down Bangladesh 2 -1

KUALA LUMPUR: Turkmenistan grabbed three points after beating Bangladesh 2-1 in the second leg of Group E of the 2023 Asian Cup Qualifier campaign at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium today.

Bangladesh, known as ‘The Bengal tiger’ was tested as early as the second minute when Turkmenistan defender Zafar Babajanov fired a powerful shot that flew over the crossbar off a corner kick in the penalty box.

Turkmenistan then continue to pile on the pressure and was rewarded when striker Altymyrat Annaduryyev scored in the seventh minute after capitalising on a corner kick taken by Rovshengeldi Halmammeddov.

Down by a goal, ‘The Bengal Tiger’ was not ready to admit defeat. They finally levelled the score when midfielder Mohamad Ibrahim headed in a goal from a throw-in in the 12th minute.

Bangladesh was almost rewarded in the 27th and 28th minutes through midfielders Rakib Hossain and Sazzad Hossain but thanks to goalkeeper Mammet Orazmuhammedov, Bangladesh were denied.

Both teams continue to attack but failed to add more goals in the first 45 minutes.

In the second half, Turkmenistan replacement striker Amanov Arslan emerged hero when he scored what eventually turned out to be the winning goal.

That came in the 77th minute after Arslan was in the right place to push the ball into the net from a cross after the Bangladesh defence failed to make a proper clearance during the chaos in the danger zone.

Heavy rain reduced the intensity of the match which saw the score remain 2-1 until the final whistle.

The victory saw Turkmenistan clinch its maiden victory in the Group E campaign after losing 1-3 to Malaysia in the first match at the same venue last Wednesday, while Bangladesh has now suffered two consecutive defeats after losing 0-2 to Bahrain in their earlier match. - Bernama