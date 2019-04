ASIAN footballers must take the game more seriously or more than just a sport to succeed on the world stage, says former Real Madrid and Blackburn Rovers rightback Michel Salgado.

“I live in the Middle East. I’ve been watching the Asian Cup and also the AFC Champions League. I’m familiar with the situation,” said the former Spanish international.

“Football players in Asia need stronger character because character is very important when it comes to tournaments,” added Salgado, who was in Kuala Lumpur lately for a friendly football match with local players organised by MyPadang – powered by NIVEA MEN – an ongoing initiative that provides opportunities and support for young locals who play and love football to take their game to the next level.

Continuing on their quest to raise the standard of Malaysian grassroots football, this year MyPadang welcomed five football legends consisting of former Real Madrid stars Fernando Morientes, Michel Salgado and Aitor Karanka together with local football heroes Syed Adney and Robbie Cornthwaite, in a friendly match against five skilled grassroots players.

Salgado, who won 53 caps for his country between 1998 and 2006 then pointed out that football in Europe and South America is almost a religion.

“I feel the football in Asia is different. Football is just a hobby, just a game. That makes the players in Asia a little bit

more naive.”

However, he also said the emergence of the Indian Super League, Chinese Super League and Australian A-League had attracted world-class talent and coaches.

“You (Asian countries ) have great leagues in India, Australia and China. I think the emergence of these leagues has closed the gap between Asian players and global footballers.

“When we started to play, there were few essential leagues but now in Asia we gave great leagues everywhere,” said Salgado.

He said some Europeans, Brazilians, and Argentinians are playing in leagues in Asia.

“The phenomenon where these foreign players playing in Asian leagues is a good news, and the gap in quality is getting smaller now.

“Having foreign players will only add quality to the league and will raise the standard of local players.

“Players now have many options to broaden their career. In the past, South Americans and Europeans opt to play in top leagues in Europe, but now that has changed,” he said.

When asked which South-East Asian team he follows, the 43-year-old said he was surprised with Vietnam.

“They performed well in the Asian Cup in the United Arab Emirates. It is perhaps Vietnam who have made the most progress at UAE 2018.

“Featuring many graduates of their successful AFC U-23 Championship side, Vietnam constantly impressed both technically and tactically,” he said.