Asian Games: M’sian contingent edges closer to medal target

HANGZHOU: The Malaysian contingent now needs just seven more medals to surpass the target of 27 medals set for the Asian Games, with hosts China sitting in first place with pride on their National Day.

The national diving camp continued their decent performance on the eighth day of the Games, bagging a silver and a bronze, with heavyweights China sweeping all four gold medals contested so far.

Nur Dhabitah Sabri-Wendy Ng successfully defended their silver medal in the women’s synchronised 3m springboard event at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena.

Then, Bertrand Rhodict Lises-Enrique Maccartney Harold - on their debut at the Asian Games - delivered a bronze in the men’s synchronised 10m platform event.

Overall, the diving camp has contributed one silver and three bronze to the national contingent so far.

Apart from that, it was a rather sombre day for Malaysia as the performance of some other athletes was less than encouraging, while some sports were still in their early stages.

The country’s e-sports team for the Dota2 event failed to qualify for the finals after losing 1-2 to the hosts, and will face Kyrgyzstan in the bronze medal match tomorrow.

The women’s hockey squad revived their chances to advance to the semi-finals, after beating Singapore 8-1 in the third Group A action, recovering from a 0-6 loss to India, two days ago.

In track and field, Russel Alexander Nasir Taib (men’s 200m) and Queenie Ting Kung Ni (discus throw) were not at their best.

Meanwhile, the archery camp performed well in the qualifying round today as seven archers qualified for the knockout stages starting tomorrow.

Malaysia currently rank 14th in the medal tally with three gold, four silver and 13 bronze, while China continue to dominate with 133 gold, 72 silver and 39 bronze medals.

On Monday, Malaysia will continue their challenge in badminton, squash, diving, athletics, archery, kabbadi and cricket, while the men’s hockey team face a must-win match against the hosts to confirm their place in the semi-finals. - Bernama