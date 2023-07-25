Asian Games: Muhammad Azeem optimistic of winning medal

PUTRAJAYA: National sprint champion Muhammad Azeem Mohd Fahmi is confident of bringing home a medal in his debut at the 2022 Asian Games scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China, from Sept 23 to Oct 8.

Muhammad Azeem said he was on track to reach the men’s 100 metres (m) podium at the Asian Games before suffering a groin injury at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Championships in Jacksonville, Florida, United States, in May.

“I have just recovered from a groin injury, I hope to stay healthy without any injuries ahead of the Asian Games.

“I also just want to build up my confidence so that I can bring home any medal from the upcoming Asian Games,” he said when met after a meet-and-greet session with students of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Presint 8 (1) here, yesterday.

Datuk Rabuan Pit was the last national sprinter to win the 100m gold medal in the 1982 edition of the quadrennial sporting event held in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Azeem did not rule out the possibility of training in the country, especially in strengthening the compatibility with the national men’s 4x100m squad ahead of the action in Hangzhou.

“I have discussed with the National Sports Council (NSC), most likely a week or two before the Asian Games I will return home and train in Malaysia,” said the student of Auburn University in Alabama, USA. - Bernama