Asian Games: National contingent advised to limit use of social media, remain focused

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian contingent heading to the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou have been advised to limit the use of social media and ensure they remain focused.

Chef de Mission Datuk Chong Kim Fatt (pix) said in the final two weeks ahead of the games, the athletes should focus fully on training and their performance.

He said excessive use of social media could affect the athletes’ focus, and have a negative impact on their mental health if they were unable to manage criticisms or excessive praise from netizens.

“We want to boost the spirit of our athletes to fight all the way for the country, and go for gold. Don’t just go saying: ‘I’ll try my best, and see how it goes.’ Be ready to fight all the way.

“The main goal is to win medals on the court (not to increase followers on social media). We (the secretariat) will deal with all the problems that arise before the competition, (but) after entering the court, it is up to the athletes to determine the results,“ he said after inspecting the training of the rhythmic gymnastics and gymnastics squads here, today.

Meanwhile, Kim Fatt said the national contingent was 99 per cent ready to face the world’s second-largest multi-sport event from Sept 23 to Oct 8.

He said the cricket team would be the first to leave for Hangzhou on Sept 17, as the event was scheduled to begin on Sept 19.

In terms of the organisation of the event, he said the accommodation facilities were top-notch, while halal food was also provided at the Sports Village at all times.

“The Chinese government doesn’t only want to organise the Games, but also wants to show the world the rapid development and progress of the country,“ he said. -Bernama