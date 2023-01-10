Asian Games: National women’s hockey squad thrash S’pore 8-1

HANGZHOU: The national women’s hockey squad made amends for their loss to India on Friday by thrashing Singapore 8-1 in their third Group A match of the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games at Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium today.

The Malaysian Tigress, coached by Mohd Nasihin Nubli Ibrahim, drew first blood in the ninth minute through a penalty corner hit by Wan Norfaiezah Md Saiuti.

Malaysia doubled their lead six minutes later through Siti Nur Arfah Mohd Nor’s penalty corner conversion before Nuraini Abdul Rashid put them three up with another penalty corner strike in the 29th minute.

Malaysia scored again in the third quarter through Nurmaizatul Hanim Syafi in the 31st minute before Singapore reduced the deficit four minutes later through a field goal by Sardonna Ng Yu Xin.

However, Malaysia continued their rampage when Nur Afiqah Syahzani Azhar netted a field goal in the 37th minute before Khairunnisa A Mohd Sharduddin scored their sixth goal from a penalty corner shot in the 48th minute.

Hanis Nadiah Onn also scored for Malaysia in the 54th and 59th minutes to deepen Singapore’s misery.

Mohd Nasihin said the victory would serve as a tonic for the team in their last group match against South Korea on Tuesday.

“We notched up a good score today, through field goals and penalty corner strikes,” he said.

Mohd Nasihin said the team needed to adopt a different strategy for their match against South Korea, who are a strong team. - Bernama