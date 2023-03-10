Asian Games: Squash to add another three medals

HANGZHOU: National squash players are set to add more medal glitters in the ongoing Asian Games, after securing three semi-final spots in three different categories at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Squash Court, here.

In the men’s singles, Ng Eain Yow (pix) secured first spot in the last four stage, after beating Kuwait’s Abdullah Almezayen 14-12, 11-6, 11-1 in the quarter-finals, today.

The top seed will be facing Qatar’s Abdulla Al-Tamimi, who ousted another Malaysian, Muhammad Addeen Idrakie Bahtiar 11-2, 11-7, 11-2.

In the women’s singles event, reigning silver medalist S. Sivasangari advanced to the semi-finals after trouncing Heo Mingyeong of South Korea 11-4, 11-2, 11-8.

Sivasangari, who took 2018 edition silver after losing to Datuk Nicol David in the final, set up the semi-final clash against top seed Satomi Watanabe of Japan, who defeated Tanvi Khanna of India 11-5, 11-6, 14-12.

However, World Junior Championships runner-up Aira Azman, could not make it to the semi-finals for a chance to have another all-Malaysian final, after going down 7-11, 4-11, 4-11 to Hong Kong’s Chan Sin Yuk.

In the newly included mixed doubles event, Mohammad Syafiq Kamal-Aifa Azman conquered Yoo Jaejin-Eum Hwayeong of South Korea 11-5, 11-6 to advance to the semi-finals.

Tomorrow, the duo will play against Abhay Singh-Anahat Singh of India, who eliminated another South Korean pair Lee Dongjun-Yang Yeonsoo 11-4, 8-11, 11-1.

Meanwhile, Ivan Yuen-Rachel Arnold missed the quarter-finals when they only managed to finish third in Group C, losing to Wong Chi Him-Lee Ka Yi of Hong Kong 9-11, 10-11, earlier.

Team manager Nafzahizam Adnan hopes the players will continue their fine run to secure their berths in the finals.

Last week, the squash team delivered a gold via women’s team event and a bronze in men’s team event. -Bernama