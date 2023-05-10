Asian Games: Syafiq-Aifa miss out on mixed doubles gold

HANGZHOU: National squash players Mohammad Syafiq Mohd Kamal-Aifa Azman missed out on the first Asian Games mixed doubles gold after losing to top seeds Dipika Pallikal-Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu of India in the final today.

Despite fighting back from 2-9 down in the second set, Mohammad Syafiq-Aifa could not stop the Asian Mixed Doubles Squash Championships winners from taking the gold with a close win of 11-10, 11-10 at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Squash Court.

However, the Malaysians can still be proud of their achievement of winning silver in the mixed doubles, which made its debut at the Hangzhou Games.

Aifa, who could not avoid crying during the post-match interview, said their aim was to win gold but they accepted their fate.

“Obviously, in the second set I made a lot of mistakes, causing us to be trailing by a huge gap. But I am happy with Syafiq for staying together in the game to lead 10-9.

“Unfortunately, we couldn’t close it. It’s still a good performance and I’m happy with our achievement,” she said.

Mohammad Syafiq said they had worked hard the past two years with the aim of winning gold but had to be contented with the silver.

“We gave everything today in court. In terms of effort, fighting spirit and mental (strength), I am proud of our team. However, the Indian pair is slightly more experienced in handling the pressure situation in the final,” he added.

Mohammad Syafiq-Aifa advanced to the final after beating Abhay Singh-Anahat Singh of India 8-11, 11-2, 11-9 yesterday, while Dipika-Harinder eliminated Wong Chi Him-Lee Ka Yi of Hong Kong 7-11 11-7 11-9. -Bernama