Asian Junior Bowling: Muhammad Hariz wins men’s all event bronze

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia grabbed their fifth medal at the 21st Asian Junior Tenpin Bowling Championships when Muhammad Hariz Adlan Azman won the bronze in men’s all event in Bangkok today.

The 19-year-old bowler collected a total of 3,794 pinfalls to finish third, behind Thailand’s Vilinkorin Kiedkaew who amassed 3,880 pinfalls to win gold while Lan Shao Kang of Taiwan knocked down 3,828 pins to claim silver.

Malaysia’s other representatives Tsen Fan Yew, Muhammad Danial Abu Samah and Syabil Azam Syamsul Azam failed to shine, finishing seventh, 15th and 30th respectively with 3,723, 3,635 and 3,478 pinfalls.

Last Friday, Muhammad Hariz won silver in men’s individual, before partnering Fan Yew to win silver in men’s doubles a day later.

Muhammad Danial-Syabil Azam won bronze in men’s doubles.

In the women’s all event today, Anis Hannani Romzi was the best performer in the national squad, finishing fifth on 3,630 pinfalls.

South Korea’s Choi Yurin won the event with 3,798 pinfalls, while second place went to her teammate Oh Hyunji (3,704 pinfalls) and third was Singapore’s Arianne Tay (3,635).

Last Saturday, Malaysia collected their first gold in the championships through Nurul Anis Nabila Mohd Nizam and Anis Hannani Romzi in women’s doubles. -Bernama