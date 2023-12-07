Asian Junior Championships: Yi Xing, Faiq advance to third round

KUALA LUMPUR: National women’s singles player Ung Yi Xing (pix) advanced to the third round of the 2023 Asian Junior Badminton Championships in the individual category after defeating Singapore’s Chia Xin Ying in Yogyakarta, Indonesia today.

However, Yi Xing, who won the first set 21-7, lost the second 18-21 before coming back with a 21-15 victory in the decider in a 48-minute clash at the Among Rogo Sports Hall.

Waiting for Yi Xing, the 15th seed in the tournament, is Thailand’s Saranporn Sombutwatthananukool who defeated Lo Shu Ting of Hong Kong 19-21, 21-15 and 21-8 in another second round match.

Meanwhile, national men’s singles player Muhammad Faiq Haziq also progressed to the third round after easily defeating host representative, Muhammad Zaki Ubaidillah, 21-7 and 21-19.

The 17-year-old will face Ramos Robert Ishmael of the Philippines who advanced after defeating Singapore shuttler Justin Tay Ron Hsien 17-21, 21-14, 21-15. -Bernama