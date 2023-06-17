Asian sprint success boosts Azizulhasni’s confidence to take on Lavreysen

NILAI: The success of defeating Kaiya Ota from Japan to clinch Asia’s ‘Sprint King’ title yesterday, has boosted Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang’s confidence to take on four-time world champion in a row, Harrie Lavreysen, after this.

Mohd Azizulhasni, 35, who beat Ota 2-0 in the sprint final of the Asian Track Cycling Championships 2023 last night, said the victory has given him confidence that he is on the right track ahead of the World Championships in Glasgow, Scotland from August 3-12.

Ota, a 23-year-old up-and-coming rider, previously gave Lavreysen a tough competition in the final of the International Cycling Union (UCI) Nations Cup sprint event in Jakarta, last February, but the Dutch rider managed to record a 2-0 victory.

Mohd Azizulhasni at the same time, stated that the competition at the Asian level, has increased in recent years, with riders from countries such as Japan, Malaysia and China, already becoming medal contenders at the world level.

“I know Ota is a world class sprinter and in Jakarta, he raced side by side with Harry. So, I feel that if I could beat him here, I am in a good shape for the World Championships, and now that I have defeated him, I am looking forward to the world event.

“I don’t want to say I can beat Harry, but we don’t know (what can happen in the race). This win shows that I am heading in the right direction and moving closer, keeping the form and not wanting to get injured or sick,“ he told reporters at the National Velodrome here.

Azizulhasni, who is also known as ‘The Pocket Rocketman’, managed to create his own legacy on the Asian stage, after successfully winning his 11th ACC gold medal last night through the sprint gold medal for the seventh time after success in 2008, 2009, 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2020.

After today’s break, Mohd Azizulhasni will continue his hunt for the keirin champion title in Asia in eight years after last clinching it in his pet event in the 2015 edition in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

A win tomorrow will see him repeat the record of two golds that he won in the sprint and keirin events in the 2008 edition in Nara, Japan, in addition to contributing a silver medal in the team sprint event at that time.

“My target is one gold, but of course the keirin is my pet event and you know I won’t take it lightly. I still will go full gas. However, I will race with less pressure since I have met my expectations.

“I don’t know what’s the plan from (head coach) John Beasley, maybe help Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom, or I go for myself, but I want to celebrate this win first, I want to recover quickly and see what John has to say,” he said.-Bernama