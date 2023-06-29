Asian Squash Mixed Doubles C’ship: Ivan-Rachel fight back to make final

KUALA LUMPUR: National pair Ivan Yuen-Rachel Arnold fought back from a first-set defeat to overcome their India rivals and check into the final of the Asian Squash Mixed Doubles Championship in Hangzhou, China today.

Ivan-Rachel staged a magnificent comeback to down Abhay Singh-Anahat Singh 10-11, 11-4, 11-6 in the quarter-finals at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre.

Their reward is a title showdown against another pair from India, Harinder Pal Singh-Dipika Pallikal, tomorrow.

Ivan, who credited their semi-final win to the strategy drawn up by their coach, hopes they will be able to play just as well in the final.

“I think that for today’s match, everything went according to our strategy and we managed to make necessary adjustments between the first and second games.

“I am very happy with the win and, hopefully, you will see a much better performance from us tomorrow,” Ivan said in an audio clip shared with the media today.

Harinder-Dipika advanced to the final after downing the Malaysian pair of Mohammad Syafiq Kamal-Aifa Azman 11-9, 11-6. - Bernama