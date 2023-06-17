ASTAF accepts PSM’s application to become an affiliate

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sepaktakraw Association of Malaysia (PSM) will return to the Asia Sepaktakraw Federation (ASTAF) fold as an affiliate starting tomorrow (June 18).

ASTAF President Datuk Abdul Halim Kader who made the announcement said the Federation had approved the application of PSM two months ago to give the sport of sepaktakraw a quantum leap in the country.

“At this historic moment, I wish to announce that PSM and all associations affiliated to PSM will enjoy the status of affiliation under the umbrella of ASTAF from June 18, after the application of PSM to become an affiliate of the Federation was accepted under the leadership of President Datuk Mohd Sumali Reduan.

“I truly value his leadership and remain confident that he would be able to lead PSM to an optimum level and one that all can be proud of in the future,” he told reporters after the PSM Annual General Assembly, here today.

In May 2021, ASTAF had terminated the affiliation of PSM, following the action of its former President Datuk Seri Ahmad Ismail to send letters to the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in his capacity as the ASTAF deputy president on Feb 24, 2021.

PSM had submitted an application to ASTAF in March 2022 and again in December, urging the Federation to accept PSM as an affiliate to gain recognition at the international level but was turned down.

Meanwhile, Abdul Halim said ASTAF has proposed that PSM be given the responsibility to host the World Sepaktakraw Champions League Trophy (STL).

However, he did not mention when the prestigious championship would be held.

Mohd Sumali said ASTAF’s decision to accept PSM would be the beginning of bigger and better things to come for the development of sepaktakraw in the country.-Bernama