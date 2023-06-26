ASTAF impressed by Hangzhou Asian Games sepak takraw venue

KUALA LUMPUR: The venue for the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games sepak takraw event - Jinhua Sports Center Gymnasium, in China - has impressed the Asian Sepaktakraw Federation (ASTAF).

ASTAF President Datuk Abdul Halim Kader said the venue had better facilities compared to several previous editions, with a larger seating capacity offered, among others.

Abdul Halim, who oversaw the running of the Exciting Hangzhou: Asian Sepaktakraw Championship from June 20-23, however, said that he also proposed the organisers to include a small prayer room for Muslim officials and athletes during the Asiad, scheduled from Sept 23 to Oct 8.

“This was available at the previous Asian Games in Jakarta-Palembang in 2018. If the Jinhua local organising committee is agreeable to this proposal, ASTAF will bring 20 praying mats from Singapore.

He said ASTAF is confident that this would be one of the best Asian Games organised.

The Asian Championships, a test event for the Asian Games, saw participation from South Korea, Chinese-Taipei, Philippines, Vietnam, India, Thailand and hosts China competing in both the men’s and women’s categories.

Meanwhile, Abdul Halim said ASTAF had also sponsored 260 sepak takraw balls and 14 nets to some 14 schools around Jinhua City last week to introduce the sport.

“ASTAF is very happy to know the Jinhua city government has agreed to use the Jinhua Sports Centre Gymnasium as a facility to develop the ‘Jinhua Sepaktakraw Sports Academy’.

“This will be the only training centre for sepak takraw to train students and youths as well trainers and coaches for the development and growth of sepak takraw all around Jinhua and its neighbouring provinces,” he said.

Towards this end, he said ASTAF and the Chinese Sepaktakraw Association will also lend support by providing coaches from Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Myanmar, Vietnam, China and India.-Bernama