Aston Villa loan Sanson to Nice

NICE: Aston Villa have loaned French midfielder Morgan Sanson to Nice for a season with an option to buy, the Ligue 1 club announced Monday.

The 28-year-old was already loaned last season to Strasbourg, having previously played for French clubs Le Mans, Montpellier and Marseille.

“Morgan is a mature player, who knows Ligue 1 perfectly,“ said Nice sports director Florent Ghisolfi.

“He arrives in the form of a loan with an option to buy, but we want him to stay with us for the long term.”

Sanson joined Aston Villa from Marseille in 2021 for an estimated 15 million euros ($18.3 million).

He becomes Nice's first signing for the 2023-2024 campaign, with the Riviera side finishing ninth last season. - AFP