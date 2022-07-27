Atalanta defender Palomino fails doping test

PARIS: Atalanta defender Jose Luis Palomino has tested positive for an anabolic steroid, Italian anti-doping authorities announced on Tuesday.

The Argentinian has been provisionally suspended, reportedly pending further investigation and a second test.

“The sample taken from the athlete was declared positive for the presence of the metabolite of clostebol,“ the Nado Italia agency said in a statement.

The 32-year-old has made 203 appearances for Atalanta since joining from Bulgarian club Ludogorets Razgrad, helping the team qualify three times for the Champions League. - AFP