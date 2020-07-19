Atalanta draw in Verona, all but clinch Champions League slot

ROME: Atalanta’s 1-1 draw at Verona on Saturday pushed them within six points of Serie A leaders Juventus and one shy of qualification for the next Champions League.

Duvan Zapata (pix) struck on 50 minutes for the Bergamo guests as a botched control from defender Koray Gunter sent him away in the box. Four minutes later, Matteo Pessina levelled against his former team, pouncing after Pierluigi Gollini failed to grab a firm shot from Amir Rrahmani.

The third-placed Bergamaschi advanced to the quarterfinals of the Champions League on their first participation and are to meet Paris Saint-Germain next month.

Tough newcomers Verona sit ninth, eight points off the Europa League places with four games to go.

Cagliari vs Sassuolo and AC Milan vs Bologna are played later on Saturday, while Juventus meet Lazio to close the 34th round on Monday. – dpa