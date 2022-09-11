Atalanta relinquish Serie A lead with Cremonese draw

BERGAMO: Atalanta failed to regain the Serie A lead after Sunday's 1-1 draw with Cremonese allowed Napoli to keep spot.

Gian Piero Gasperini's side had been out on their own as leaders of Italy's top flight for the first time in over 60 years heading into the weekend's fixtures.

But Emanuele Valeri's 78th minute leveller earned Cremonese a point in Bergamo to leave Atalanta second.

Atalanta, who opened the scoring through Merih Demiral four minutes before Valeri's strike, are level on 14 points with Napoli and reigning champions AC Milan, both winners on Saturday.

Promoted Cremonese are in Serie A for the first time since 1996 and stay in the bottom three on two points from their opening six games.

Later on Sunday Juventus can close the gap to the leading trio to two points when they host Salernitana. - AFP