Atalanta’s Muriel to miss derby with Brescia after head injury

ROME: Atalanta striker Luis Muriel (pix) has recovered after injuring his head in a domestic accident but won't be available for Tuesday's Serie A game with Brescia, the Bergamo club said.

“I am fine, at home. Luckily it was nothing serious," the 29-year-old Colombian wrote on Instagram after reportedly being briefly hospitalized with a skull trauma due to a fall.

“Tonight I will be at the stadium to root for Atalanta and already tomorrow will be back training with my teammates.”

With 17 goals in his first season with the Bergamaschi, Muriel is their best scorer as they top the league chart on 87 goals from 32 games.

Atalanta sit fourth, six games from the league’s end, ahead of the Lombardy derby with second-last Brescia. – dpa