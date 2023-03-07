Athlete positive for doping must reply to show-cause letter by July 11

PUTRAJAYA: The athlete who failed a doping test at the Malaysian Athletics Federation’s (MAF) Track and Field Championships 2023 has been given until July 11 to reply to a show-cause letter from the Anti-Doping Agency of Malaysia (ADAMAS).

ADAMAS director Azura Abidin said if the athlete does not do so by the deadline, ADAMAS will conduct an investigation before holding a hearing against the person.

“For now, the athlete needs to respond to the show cause letter and challenge the B sample test. The deadline is 5 pm on July 11.

“If the athlete gives reasons and the B sample test, then we will investigate. If not, after July 11 we will straightaway impose penalties,“ she said after the Signing Ceremony of the Declaration of Support for the Safe Sports Code with ADAMAS, Doping Control Officers (DCO) and the Anti-Doping Educators here today.

The ceremony was witnessed by Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh.

In June, ADAMAS announced a doping incident involving an athlete during the MAF Track and Field Championships 2023 at the MSN Mini Stadium, Bukit Jalil last February.

Without disclosing details of the athlete, ADAMAS confirmed that the result was positive for the use of a prohibited substance or Adverse Analytical Finding (AAF) for sibutramine.

Following that, the athlete was temporarily suspended from participating in any meets until the outcome of the hearing process is announced.

Meanwhile, Azura said all athletes who will shoulder Malaysia;s challenge at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China must undergo the Anti-Doping Education and Learning (ADEL) online course by the World Anti- Doping Agency (WADA) as a mandatory condition to participate in the Games.

She said the matter is a requirement by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) for all athletes and that they need to obtain a certificate of the course before going to the prestigious games.

“Thereafter, ADAMAS is asked to update the data to the secretariat at OCA so that they know the athletes who want to go to the Asian Games have undergone this course,“ she said.

The 2022 Asian Games will take place from Sept 23 to Oct 8. - Bernama