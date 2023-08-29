Atletico crush dismal Rayo in seven-goal rout

BARCELONA: Atletico Madrid dismantled city rivals Rayo Vallecano 7-0 in Monday night with a ruthless display and their largest ever away win in La Liga.

Antoine Griezmann opened the scoring early on, before his strike partner Memphis Depay netted the second from close range from Saul Niguez's cross.

Atletico lost the Dutch forward to injury in the first half, but Nahuel Molina slid home the third to kill the game before half-time.

Substitute Alvaro Morata netted in the 73rd minute and then again after Angel Correa grabbed the fifth, with Marcos Llorente finishing the rout late on.

“We had a great game from the start, with a lot of intensity,“ Antoine Griezmann told Movistar.

“They’re three important points and I’m very happy with the team’s work today.”

Atletico's emphatic victory took them second in the table, two points behind leaders Real Madrid.

Rayo had started the season well, with two wins in their first two matches, but were brought crashing back down to earth by Diego Simeone's side.

“They were better in every way,“ said Rayo midfielder Oscar Valentin.

“We are not this bad -- we just have to continue and forget about what happened today.”

Earlier Getafe snatched a 1-0 home win over Alaves, their first triumph of the season. - AFP