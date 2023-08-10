Aubameyang on target as Marseille get first win under Gattuso

PARIS: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was among the scorers as Marseille beat Le Havre 3-0 in Ligue 1 on Sunday to claim their first win under new coach Gennaro Gattuso.

Less than 72 hours after squandering a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at home with Brighton and Hove Albion in the Europa League, Marseille again netted twice early on but this time they eased to victory against opponents who finished with 10 men.

Le Havre captain Arouna Sangante turned Iliman Ndiaye's cross into his own net to give Marseille the lead in the 18th minute, and it was 2-0 three minutes later as Aubameyang delightfully clipped in a fine pass by Amine Harit.

It was Aubameyang's fifth goal since signing for Marseille in the close season but a first goal in Ligue 1 in 10 years for the former Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal striker.

Le Havre were reduced to 10 men five minutes before half-time when Rassoul Ndiaye was sent off for a second yellow card, and the newly-promoted team never looked like coming back into the game.

Marseille got their third goal in the 84th minute when Aubameyang rounded the goalkeeper and back-heeled the ball for the arriving Ismaila Sarr to score.

Gattuso was appointed late last month after predecessor Marcelino resigned, and the Italian oversaw a 3-2 defeat at Monaco in his first match at the helm last weekend.

OM had not won a game in any competition since the end of August.

Paris Saint-Germain will look to bounce back from their heavy Champions League loss to Newcastle United in midweek when they visit Rennes later on Sunday.

Lens entertain Lille in a northern derby, fresh from beating Arsenal 2-1 in Europe.

Monaco are a point clear of Nice at the Ligue 1 summit following a 3-1 victory at Reims on Saturday, while their Cote d'Azur neighbours won 1-0 at Metz to maintain their unbeaten start to the campaign. - AFP