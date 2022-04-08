Audi, Porsche eye entry into Formula One by 2026

FRANKFURT: Porsche and Audi could be lining up on the Formula One grid in 2026, their Volkswagen parent group suggested Thursday, although key ecological targets will have to be achieved.

“The management and supervisory board of Volkswagen, Porsche and Audi have approved plans for a possible entry of the brands into Formula One,“ a spokesman for the German manufacturer told AFP.

“We therefore have in principle the possibility of joining the championship from 2026.

“No decision has been made yet, we are in the final phase of the study.”

Porsche chief, Oliver Blume, confirmed at the end of March that a study of entering Formula One was underway with media reports suggesting “negotiations” with Red Bull, the team of current world champion Max Verstappen.

“A final decision has not yet been made,“ said a spokeswoman for the brand.

Audi has been linked with grid stalwarts McLaren. The Automobilwoche weekly reported Sunday that the manufacturer is considering a 650-million-euro move for a stake in the British team, against an initial offer of 450 million which was deemed too low.

Audi and Porsche hope to use the high profile of Formula One to burnish their green technologies and ambitions.

Audi will only join the championship on “condition” that the regulations from 2026 “provide for extensive changes for a more sustainable sport”, added the spokeswoman on Thursday. - AFP