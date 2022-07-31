AUG 2022: M’sia finish with flourish to be crowned badminton champs

UBON RATCHATHANI: Malaysia won two more golds today to finish as overall champions in badminton at the ASEAN University Games (AUG) 2022 here.

The latest feats, in men’s singles and women’s doubles, meant that Malaysia swept four of the seven golds offered at the games.

At the Ubon Ratchathani Rajabhat University today, Malaysia’s Faiz Rozain grabbed his second gold by beating Indonesia’s Muhammad Rafi Zafran Ferary 21-13, 21-8 in the men’s singles final.

Last Thursday, the Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) student helped Malaysia to win the men’s team title.

“Alhamdulillah I met my two-gold target at my first AUG outing. In the final, I went all out and could read my opponent’s every move.

“I learnt a lot from my coach (Datuk Rashid Sidek), whose experience helped me greatly,” he said after the match.

Malaysia continued their domination when Teoh Lexuan-Yap Rui Chen beat teammates Desiree Siow Hao Shan-Ng Qi Xuan 18-21, 22-20, 21-11 in the women’s doubles final.

However, Malaysia played second fiddle to Indonesia in the men’s doubles and mixed doubles finals.

Mohammad Faris Zaim Abdul Khalid-Ameer Amri Zainuddin lost 13-21, 18-21 to Muhammad Nendi Novatino-Reza Dwichaya Purnama in men’s doubles while Tan Kok Xian-Desiree went down fighting 20-22, 21-23 to Dwiki Rafian Restu-Elizabeth Jovita in mixed doubles. - Bernama