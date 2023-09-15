Australian Matildas star Kyra Cooney-Cross signs with Arsenal

LONDON: Australian Matildas star midfielder Kyra Cooney-Cross has signed with Arsenal on a permanent deal, reported German news agency (dpa).

The 21-year-old has already played 39 games for her country, including all seven matches in the 2023 Women’s World Cup, where Australia finished fourth.

She has won two trophies for Melbourne Victory in Australia and one in Sweden at Hammarby IF.

Talking to Arsenal.com, Cooney-Cross said joining Arsenal “just felt right”.

“I’m so excited to join this club,“ Cooney-Cross said.

“I’m really looking forward to experiencing the atmosphere at Emirates Stadium in front of a big crowd for our first game there this season. I can’t wait to get started and help us achieve something big together.”

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall told Arsenal.com that Cooney-Cross will be an “excellent addition” to the club’s midfield.

He said: “Kyra is one of the best young players in world football and we are delighted to have brought her to Arsenal.

“Her passing ability and explosiveness allow her to affect games in a way you rarely see from such a young player.”

Cooney-Cross will wear the number 32 at Arsenal. -BERNAMA