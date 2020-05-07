Australian Open may be for local fans only, or scrapped

SYDNEY: The 2021 Australian Open could take place with local fans only or even be scrapped completely because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to tournament director Craig Tiley (pix).

“Worst-case scenario is no AO [Australian Open],” Tiley told the Australian Associated Press (AAP) news agency on Wednesday.

“Our best-case scenario at this point is having an AO with players that we can get in here with quarantining techniques and Australian-only fans.”

The two-week event in the second half of January is the biggest event on the Australian sports calendar and the first grand slam of the season is also a global top event at that time of the year.

Tennis has been suspended since March, and at least until mid-July, but there are plenty of doubts whether matches in the global sport will take place at all this year, possibly continuing into 2021, because of travel restrictions around the world.

Tiley, who is also chief executive of Tennis Australia, said the federation has made contingency plans and is talking with all stakeholders to save the event.

“There’s four scenarios and we’ve modelled everything,” he said. “We've modelled the times we have to make decisions, dates we have to make decisions, who it impacts, how it’s going to impact them.”

This year’s Australian Open took place as planned in January and February but the French Open has been moved from its traditional start date in May to the end of September.

Wimbledon has been cancelled while the US Open is still scheduled to start at the end of August, although many players accept this will not be possible. – dpa