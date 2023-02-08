Australian Open: Tze Yong cruises to second round, Jin Wei crashes out

KUALA LUMPUR: National men’s singles player Ng Tze Yong easily got past the first round of the 2023 Australian Open Badminton Championships today, after shrugging off the challenge from a Japanese player.

In the first round action at the State Sports Centre in Sydney, Tze Yong advanced to the second round after defeating Kanta Tsuneyama 21-18 and 21-8 in a just 39 minutes.

The world’s 21st-ranked player will face eather Japanese ace Kento Momota or the tournament’s seventh seed from Indonesia, Jonathan Christie, who will be playing in another preliminary round match.

However, luck was not on the side of national women’s singles player, Goh Jin Wei after being shown the exit in the first round when she lost to Aakarshi Kashyap of India 15-21 and 17-21

.The 23-year-old had previously suffered a series of disappointing first-round losses, starting from the 2023 Malaysian Masters (May), Indonesia Open (June), Korea Open and Japan Open (July). - Bernama