Australian Open: Yew Sin-Ee Yi in final, Tze Yong falters in last four

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s professional men’s doubles duo, Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi stormed into their first final after more than two years when they saw off China’s He Ji Ting-Zhou Hao Dong in the Australian Open 2022, today.

Yew Sin-Ee Yi, seeded sixth, were made to slog against the unseeded pair in their semi-final match that lasted one hour and 12 minutes before winning in 14-21, 21-17, 21-18, in the tournament held in Quay Centre, Sydney.

Another Chinese pair await the world number eight duo in the final after Liu Yu Chen-Ou Xuan Yi, seeded eighth, brushed aside the challenge from Lee Jhe-Huei-Yang Po-Hsuan of Taiwan, 12-21, 23-21, 24-22 in the other semis.

The last time Yew Sin-Ee Yi advanced to the final was in the Thailand Masters 2020 in which they walked out as the champions by beating China’s Huang Kai Xiang-Liu Cheng, 18-21, 21-17, 21-17.

Meanwhile, it was the end of the road for Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games men’s singles silver medallist, Ng Tze Yong as he went down against Lu Guang Zu of China, 18-21, 15-21.

Guang Zu will determine the crown against Shi Yu Qi in an all Chinese final affair after the latter survived a rubber set tie against Kodai Naraoka from Japan, 21-16, 16-21, 21-19. - Bernama