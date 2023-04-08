Australian Open: Zii Jia through to semis

KUALA LUMPUR: Men's singles shuttler Lee Zii Jia is the only Malaysian left standing in the 2023 Australian Open, making it into the semi-finals.

In the quarter-final clash at the Quaycentre arena in Sydney today, Zii Jia was forced to sweat for 83 minutes before successfully seeing off compatriot Ng Tze Yong.

The Kedah-born athlete lost the first set 17-21 before coming back to win the match 26-24, 21-19.

The world number 17 is set to take on Weng Hong Yang of China, who surprised the tournament’s fifth seed - Chou Tien Chen of Taiwan - by winning 21-10, 21-16 in another quarter-final action.

The win today comes as a relief to Zii Jia, who bowed out in the first round of the last four tournaments he participated in, namely the Singapore Open, Indonesia Open, Korea Open and Japan Open.

Meanwhile, national men's doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, who were seeded second in the tournament, failed to make it to the final four after a shock loss to Taiwan’s Lu Ching Yao-Yang Po Han 15-21, 17-21. -Bernama