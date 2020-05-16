Austrian leaders LASK apologize for training against Covid-19 rules

VIENNA: Austrian Bundesliga leaders Linzer ASK on Friday admitted to four training sessions that were held in defiance of pandemic health safety rules.

“Looking back, we can say: It was stupid, it was a huge mistake on our part,” club vice president Jurgen Werner told a press conference in the city of Linz.

LASK’s management stressed that they had not sought an unfair advantage over other teams in Austria’s top league, but that they had wanted to prepare for the intense match schedule after the sports lockdown.

Austrian clubs were only allowed to train in small groups and under strict social distancing rules before full team training started on Friday, on preparation of a restart with the cup final on May 29 and the league in June.

The Austrian football league had launched a fair play investigation against LASK on Thurday, after receiving videos showing a full-fledged training session.

Possible sanctions range from a warning and a points deduction to relegation and exclusion from the Austrian Football Federation.

The scandal could endanger LASK’s attempt to break years of Salzburg’s dominance in Austrian football.

With 10 match days to go in the season, LASK are three points ahead of Salzburg and seven points ahead of Rapid Vienna. – dpa