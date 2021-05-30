Austrian Open: Unseeded Malaysian pair steal the show to romp into Q-finals

KUALA LUMPUR: It was a special night for Malaysia’s doubles pairs as they turned on the style to stun their seeded second-round opponents and storm into the quarter-finals of the Austrian Open 2021 at Raiffeisen Sportpark in Graz today.

The mixed doubles pair of Beh Chun Meng-Cheng Su Hui got the ball rolling with a hard-fought 21-15, 15-21, 21-19 win over sixth seeds Pawel Smilowski-Wiktoria Adamek of Poland in 57 minutes.

The Malaysians will meet Denmark’s Mads Vestergaard-Natasja P. Anthonisen in the quarter-finals.

Recent Slovenia International Championship winners Choong Hon Jian-Toh Ee Wei also checked into the last eight after downing compatriots Muhammad Haikal-Low Yeen Yuan 21-17, 21-19.

Hon Jian-Ee Wei, however, will have to be wary of their quarter-final opponents Miha Ivanic-Nika Arih after the Slovenians sent second seeds Patrick Scheiel-Franziska Volkmann of Germany packing 21-19, 21-19 in the second round.

Meanwhile, two national men’s doubles pairs - Wan Arif Wan Junaidi-Muhammad Haikal Nazri and Chang Yee Jun-Chia Wei Jie - also advanced to the quarter-finals after disposing of their second-round opponents.

Wan Arif-Muhammad Haikal made short work of third seeds Fabien Delrue-William Villeger of France with a 21-19, 21-16 win in 32 minutes while Yee Jun-Chia Wei huffed and puffed their way to a 20-22, 21-12, 21-18 triumph over Denmark’s Andreas Sondergaard-Jesper Toft.

Two women’s doubles pairs then sealed their places in the last eight to cap a special night for Malaysia.

Anna Cheong Ching Yik-Yap Cheng Wen defeated second seeds Serena Au Yeong-Katharina Hochmeir of Austria 21-11, 21-9 before teammates Low Yeen Yuan-Valeree Siow upset third seeds Alzbeta Basova-Michaela Fuchsova of the Czech Republic 21-14, 21-15 in the second round.

Unfortunately, Malaysia’s men’s singles challenge came to an abrupt halt when Justin Hoh went down fighting in the second round, losing 21-17, 23-25, 15-21 to Indonesian Panji Ahmad Maulana.- Bernama