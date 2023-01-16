Axelsen inspired by Chong Wei, hopes to chase more titles

KUALA LUMPUR: World number one men’s singles shuttler, Viktor Axelsen (pix) is currently unbeatable and is in a class of his own, but the Dane admits that he still has long way to go to match Datuk Lee Chong Wei’s success.

Axelsen, 29, who defended his Malaysia Open title yesterday, his 27th title, said he was inspired by Chong Wei’s prowess and hopes to match the former’s all-time record of 46 Super Series (now World Tour) titles.

“I am just really happy to have my name on the (winning) list and I feel really inspired by players like Chong Wei. He is a big role model, to look up to him and I try to do as well as he did,” he told reporters after claiming his second Malaysia Open title.

The reigning Olympics and world champion Axelsen became the first European shuttler to defend the Malaysia Open title yesterday, beating Japan’s rising star Kodai Naraoka 21-6, 21-15 in 40 minutes at the Axiata Arena here.

The delighted Axelsen, even jested that: “I am happy Chong Wei is not playing anymore because he was so good in this arena here,” he said, referring to his Malaysia Open defeats in the 2013, 2016 and 2018 editions.

Axelsen claimed his maiden Malaysia Open title last year, 10 years since his debut in 2012, to end a 15-year Asian domination in the men’s singles, with the last being his compatriot Peter Gade in 2007.

Chong Wei is the ‘King of Malaysia Open’ with 12 titles overall, including seven consecutive wins from 2008 to 2014.

The three-time Olympics silver medallist Chong Wei announced his retirement in June 2019 due to nose cancer, after an illustrious 19-year career. - Bernama