Azeem on song, rewrites own 60m national record

KUALA LUMPUR: Sensational national sprinter Muhammad Azeem Mohd Fahmi (pix) broke his own 60 metres (m) national record at the Tiger Paw Invitational in the United States on Friday.

In the meet held at Clemson University, South Carolina, Muhammad Azeem, representing Auburn University, clocked 6.62 seconds (s) in the final to finish in fifth place, 0.01s lower than the record in the same event he did at the 2023 Texas Tech Open, last month.

Trayvon Bromell (6.42s) representing New Balance emerged as the champion while Marcellus Moore (6.56s) from the University of Texas and University of Louisville’s Sterling Warner-Savage (6.59s) finished second and third respectively.

Earlier, in the heats, Muhammad Azeem had clocked 6.65s to rank fourth fastest among the finalists.

Muhammad Azeem, who is also the national record holder in the 100m with a time of 10.09s, arrived at Auburn University in Alabama on Jan 4, to continue his studies while undergoing training there. - Bernama