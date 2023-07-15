Azeem to continue sub 10s mission

BANGKOK: Sensational national sprinter Muhammad Azeem Mohd Fahmi (pix) is looking to continue his mission of recording a time of below 10 seconds (s) in the men's 100 metres (m) event at the World Athletics Championships and Asian Games.

This comes as the 19-year-old's ambition to be on the podium and break his personal record in the 100m event at the Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok was not fulfilled.

Azeem, who has just fully recovered from a right groin injury, finished with 10.25s, the same time as Qatar's Femi Aeun Ogunode, who finished in fourth.

Japanese runner Hiroki Yanagita won the gold medal with a time of 10.02s which was also his new personal best (PB). Second place went to Saudi Arabia’s Abdullah Abkar Mohammed (10.19s) while Hassan Taftian (10.23s) of Iran finished third.

Azeem was the youngest runner and the only one from Southeast Asia in the final at the Suphachalasai National Stadium in Bangkok, yesterday.

The native of Perak said it was a great achievement for himself and Malaysia.

“It has always been my goal to run sub 10s. What I couldn’t achieve today, I will take to the next tournament which is the World Athletics Championships and the Asian Games.

“I want to be the first Malaysian and Southeast Asian sprinter to dip below 10s.

“I know I can do it. I know what I am capable of. Therefore, I need to stay focused, passionate, healthy and believe in sustenance. The time will come,“ he told reporters here yesterday.

Azeem, who is currently based in the United States, is determined to bring Malaysia’s athletics ambitions back on track.

Meanwhile, national sprinter Khairul Hafiz Jantan bowed out in the semi-finals as he finished sixth with a time of 10.50s in the second heat.

As for the women's 100m event, Zaidatul Husniah Zulkifli failed to advance to the final when she finished 5th with a time of 11.67s in the second semi-final heat.

Meanwhile, national discus thrower Queenie Ting Kung Ni came in sixth in the tournament, with a best throw of 49.30m.

Another discus thrower Nur Atiqah Sufiah Md Hanizam finished 7th with a throw of 43.55m. -Bernama