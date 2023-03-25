Azeem wins 100m sprint gold at Florida meet

KUALA LUMPUR: National sprint champion Muhammad Azeem Mohd Fahmi continues to make waves in the United States.

He won the 100 metres (m) sprint at the Florida State University (FSU) Relays Championships on Friday (3am Malaysia time today).

At the meet that took place at Mike Long Track in Tallahassee, Florida, Azeem ,who represented Auburn University, finished the race in 10.32 seconds (s), leaving nine other runners in his wake.

All the more sweeter, it was the maiden victory for the 18-year-old athlete who made his outdoor tournament debut in ‘Uncle Sam’s country after three previous appearances in the 60m indoor event.

The silver was won by Andre Ewers (10.49s) while the bronze went to Trei Thorogood (10.51s) from Syracuse University.

Last month, Azeem got off to a good start in the United States after breaking his own men’s 60m indoor sprint national record at the Tiger Paw Invitational. - Bernama