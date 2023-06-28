Azizulhasni appointed as 100PLUS ambassador

KUALA LUMPUR: National track cycling ace Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (pix) has been appointed as 100PLUS brand ambassador for the next two years in his quest to be an Olympic champion.

F&N Beverages marketing business director Leong Wai Yin said the Dungun-born track cyclist is undoubtedly amongst the best track cyclists in the world.

“Mohd Azizulhasni is an inspiration to Malaysians of all ages. His attitude, commitment, perseverance, and determination to succeed at the highest levels is unparalleled.

“He defied tremendous odds, which included a horrendous accident and a major surgery and regained his place among the world’s best,” she said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Mohd Azizulhasni, 35, said he was grateful for the sponsorship and vowed to produce good results to show his appreciation.

“Training and preparing to secure the top prizes at major competitions like the Asian Games and the Olympics requires a substantial volume of resources. I am grateful 100PLUS, our nation’s leading isotonic beverage, has stepped up to support me in my quest to succeed on the world stage.

“100PLUS is the ideal partner for me because of their passion and desire to assist the development of Malaysian sports. I am excited and looking forward to working together with them,” he said.

The Olympic silver medallist recently completed a sensational double at the Asian Track Cycling Championship in Nilai, winning the keirin and the sprint gold medals.

Following his stunning performances against the top riders in Asia, his world ranking rose to third in the keirin and sixth in the sprint, according to International Cycling Union (UCI).

Mohd Azizulhasni joins badminton great Datuk Lee Chong Wei; men’s singles Lee Zii Jia and Ng Tze Yong; men’s doubles world champions Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik and women’s doubles French Open champion Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah as the 100PLUS brand ambassador. -Bernama