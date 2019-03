KUALA LUMPUR: The hope of national track cyclist Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (pix) to repeat his gold medal feat in the World Series in Poland 10 years ago went up in smoke when he was knocked out in the qualifying round.

Azizulhasni was clearly upset when he could only manage the 30th place out of 34 riders with an overall time of 10.022 seconds.

He said his body condition was not tip-top following an accident in the keirin event yesterday which affected by his pedaling.

“I am really dismayed but at this juncture I could only give by best in my present condition after the accident yesterday.

“We will be conducting a post-mortem with my teammates after the championship as usual and plan for the next season,” he said in a posting on his Facebook site early this morning.

Apart from Azizulhasni, other Malaysians in the men’s individual sprint event were Mohd Shah Firdaus Sahrom who was placed 31st in 10.090s while Muhammad Firdaus Mohd Zonis came in 34th in 10.242s. — Bernama