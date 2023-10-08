Azizulhasni misses podium finish in Track Cycling World Championship

KUALA LUMPUR: National track cycling champion Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang failed to advance to the finals of the men’s elite keirin competition of the 2023 Track Cycling World Championships in Glasgow, Scotland on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old rider’s path was thwarted, after he finished the first heat of the semi-final round in fourth place according to the official website of the UCI championship; www.uci.org.

Only the three fastest riders in each heat will advance to the finals.

Earlier, Mohd Azizulhasni, who is known as The Pocket Rocketman, advanced to the semi-finals after successfully placing himself as the four fastest riders in the quarter-finals.

The 2017 keirin world champion, who then competed in the seventh to 12th place classification race, finished in ninth position earlier this morning.

“It’s not the result I wanted for my last appearance here, but I have to accept it with an open heart.

“We plan, Allah plans and Allah is the best planner. Thank you for the support and prayers from all of you and many apologies for my performance here,“ he said in a post on social media. - Bernama