Azizulhasni, Nurul Izzah win gold in 2023 Hong Kong International Track Cup

KUALA LUMPUR: National cycling champion Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang put on a spectacular display to win the gold in the men’s sprint event at the 2023 Hong Kong International Track Cup today.

The Pocket Rocketman dominance during the race at the Hong Kong Veldrome was such that Chinese cyclist Kang Shing Feng could do nothing but be contented with the silver, while fellow Malaysian cyclist Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom won the bronze after he beat South Korean cyclist Kang Seojun in the third-fourth place decider.

Meanwhile, national women’s cyclist Nurul Izzah Izzati Mohd Asri rose to the occasion to win the gold in the women’s sprint category.

The 20-year-old also dominated as she beat South Korean Park Jihae. - Bernama