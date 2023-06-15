Azizulhasni on track to wrest asian sprint title

NILAI: The country’s ace track cyclist Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang is on track to wrest his Asian sprint title after advancing into the semi-finals of the 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships (ACC) at the National Velodrome, here today.

The 35-year-old, also known as ‘The Pocket Rocketman’ made a great start to the day by bettering his own national record of 9.548 seconds (s) which was set at the 2020 Berlin World Championships, clocking 9.523s to clear the 200 metre (m).

The feat also moves him closer towards to the Asian record of 9.518s set by Japan’s Yuta Wakimoto during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The 2017 keirin world champion then ousted Chinese Taipei’s Shih Feng Kang in the quarter-finals to face defending champion Kento Yamasaki of Japan in the last four tomorrow as he pursues the Asian title.

The 10-time ACC gold medalist Mohd Azizulhasni, who has six Asian sprint titles (2008, 2009, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020), recorded 10.108 seconds (s) and 10.308s to win over the Chinese Taipei rider.

He had missed last year’s ACC due to an open heart surgery.

“The qualifying performance was more than what I had expected, the form definitely is getting better after having a very tight scheduled race in Hong Kong recently.

“I was the second last to start and everyone was doing under 9.7s, so I was targeting around 9.6s to secure top three places to have an easier draw, and executed the plan well to set a new the record.

“Moving into the right direction now to progress to the finals, but want to take one step at a time. Kento is a good sprinter, I have to be more prepared, may be later I will analyse his performance,” he told reporters.

Meanwhile, last year’s runner-up Muhammad Shah Firdaus Shahrom missed the semi-finals after going down to Koehi Terakasi of Japan (10.123s, 10.222s) in the decider, despite winning the first heat with a time of (10.160s).

Shah Firdaus secured sixth place with 9.728s in the qualifiers, while Japan dominated the top five places when Kaiya Ota (9.549s), Terakasi (9.640s) and Kento (9.703) finished second, third and fourth respectively.

In the women’s elite sprint, Nurul Izzah Izzati Mohd Asri missed the medal opportunity despite displaying an energetic ride to break the 10-year-old national record to finish seventh in the qualifiers.

The 19-year-old recorded 10.903s to erase her senior Fatehah Mustapa’s 10.943s record set during the 2013 World Cup in Mexico, before losing to 2023 Jakarta Nations Cup champion Mina Sato of Japan (11.266s, 11.285s) in the quarter-finals.

Compatriot Anis Amira Rosidi, who clocked 10.977s to finish eighth in the qualifiers, also missed the semi-finals after going down to Japan’s Riyu Ohta (10.944s, 11.103s). - Bernama