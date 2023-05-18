Azizulhasni powers his way to keirin gold in Nilai

NILAI: Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang continued to live up to his nickname of ‘The Pocket Rocketman’ as he thundered home to his second gold medal when he won the men’s keirin event in the 2023 National Track Cycling Championships at the National Velodrome in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan today.

Representing Terengganu, he produced a powerful ride to leave Selangor’s Muhammad Fadhli Zonis and young Johor rider Muhammad Ridhwan Sahrom settling for silver and bronze respectively.

Commenting on the race, the 35-year-old Azizulhasni said he was relieved with his performance as it proved to him that he is still capable of excellence despite suffering from a muscle injury on his right leg while training for the championships.

“For this meet, I did not want to be overconfident. I just wanted to take it one step at a time (and) from the first round everything was okay, just did the right things... did not want to be involved in any accidents as there are still many more races,” he told reporters.

Azizulhasni, winner of the keirin silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, said he is focused on delivering the goods at the Hong Kong International Track Cup, which begins next week.

He said he will use the Hong Kong meet as a platform to prepare for the 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships (ACC) here, which will carry crucial qualifying points for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Riders from Japan, China and New Zealand will also be competing in the Hong Kong meet.

“At the moment, I am okay. I will slowly build up my performance level in Hong Kong,” he said.

Meanwhile, national rising star Nurul Izzah Izzati Mohd Asri created another sensation when she bagged her second gold medal in the women’s keirin event.

The 20-year-old from Kedah produced another scintillating performance to romp home, leaving the experienced Anis Amira Rosidi of Perlis to take silver and Penang’s Nurul Alina Syafika Azlan the bronze.

“During the race, I had to change my strategy because, after the draw, I was placed right at the back. Anis had powered ahead but I never gave up as I reeled them in.

“Now that my performance level is on par with Anis Amira, I will try to maintain my momentum to do well in the ACC and 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, Chia,” she said.

On Tuesday (May 16), Mohd Azizulhasni and Nurul Izzah won their first gold medal in the men’s and women’s elite sprint events. - Bernama