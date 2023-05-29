Azizulhasni sprints to fourth gold medal in Hong Kong

KUALA LUMPUR: National track cycling ace Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang pocketed his fourth gold medal after dominating the men’s Sprint event in the 2023 Hong Kong International Track Cup II at the Hong Kong Velodrome yesterday.

Mohd Azizulhasni, who is world famously monikered as ‘The Pocket Rocketman’, produced an energetic ride on the final day of competitions to beat South Korean rider Kang Seojun, according to the www.uci.org website.

Mohd Azizulhasni, who is also the 2017 keirin world champion and 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games keirin silver medallist, had already won three golds in the sprint and keirin events at the one-day Hong Kong International Track Cup I over the past two days.

Another elite national track cyclist Muhammad Fadhil Mohd Zonis finished the race in third place to win a bronze medal.

It was indeed a clean sweep of the sprint and keirin gold medals by The Pocket Rocketman in the Hong Kong Track Cup 1 and 11 competitions since Friday.

Meanwhile, National women track cyclist Anis Amira Rosdi missed out on a podium finish after finishing fourth in the keirin final behind three South Korean riders, Lee Hye-jin (gold) Kim Ha-eun (silver) and Cho Sun-young (bronze). -Bernama