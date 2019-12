AZWAN Che Wil hints that next year could be a make-or-break year for him.

One of several Malaysians under the ONE Championship banner, the Kelantan native is craving for more game time in the world’s largest martial arts organization, which will simultaneously draw him closer towards his biggest ambition of 2020.

“In 2020, my biggest hope is that I get to compete in ONE Championship on a more regular basis,” the 24-year-old said.

“I just need the right amount to train, and I hope any kind-hearted people are willing to sponsor me to have a proper training camp outside of Malaysia, perhaps somewhere like Thailand.”

Azwan’s only appearance of the year came on the organization’s first-ever all-striking showcase ONE: IMMORTAL TRIUMPH in Vietnam on Sept 6, this year.

The OneSongchai R1 Champion went toe-to-toe with local warrior Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat and did not disappoint - withstanding everything Duy Nhat threw at him until he was knocked out at the final seconds of the third round.

Despite failing to secure a much-needed win, the knockout loss served as a reminder to the young star on how much more he can improve in the “art of eight limbs.”

“The sweetest moment of my life in 2019 was to return to action, but it is also the most disappointing one too,” he said.

“I really cannot forget that moment, because it was the first-ever time I’ve actually been knocked out really bad in my career!”

Even in such a tough moment, Azwan looks at the brighter side of things. That tells you a lot about his character and the way he looks at life.

2019 did not go as planned for the flyweight martial artist, but he is ready to kick off the new year with a new goal and hope.

“My target is to return to the ONE ring early next year. Hopefully by the end of February.”

Get ready for ONE Championship’s first live event of 2020, ONE: A NEW TOMORROW in Bangkok, Thailand on Jan 10, 2020.