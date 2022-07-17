Babar Azam becomes fastest Asian player to score 10,000 international runs

NEW DELHI: Pakistani cricket team captain Babar Azam on Sunday surpassed the record of India’s Virat Kohli by becoming the fastest Asian player to score 10,000 international runs.

The 27-year-old achieved the feat as he smashed a sensational Test century against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium.

“Babar Azam is in a league of his own,“ the International Cricket Council (ICC) tweeted.

The right-handed batsman is the 11th Pakistani player to reach 10,000 international runs and the fifth quickest internationally to reach that milestone.

Babar took 228 innings to cross the 10,000-run mark compared with Virat’s 232 innings.

Sunday’s century was his seventh hundred in Test matches. — Bernama