Babar Azam becomes fastest Asian player to score 10,000 international runs

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam (L) and teammates walk back to the pavilion at the end of the second day play of the first cricket Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on July 17, 2022. AFPPIXPakistan's captain Babar Azam (L) and teammates walk back to the pavilion at the end of the second day play of the first cricket Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on July 17, 2022. AFPPIX

NEW DELHI: Pakistani cricket team captain Babar Azam on Sunday surpassed the record of India’s Virat Kohli by becoming the fastest Asian player to score 10,000 international runs.

The 27-year-old achieved the feat as he smashed a sensational Test century against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium.

“Babar Azam is in a league of his own,“ the International Cricket Council (ICC) tweeted.

The right-handed batsman is the 11th Pakistani player to reach 10,000 international runs and the fifth quickest internationally to reach that milestone.

Babar took 228 innings to cross the 10,000-run mark compared with Virat’s 232 innings.

Sunday’s century was his seventh hundred in Test matches. — Bernama