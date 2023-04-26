BAC 2023: Tang Jie-Ee Wei advance to second round, Kian Meng-Pei Jing shown the exit

KUALA LUMPUR: National mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei opened their Badminton Asia Championships (BAC) 2023 in style after defeating South Korean’s pair Kim Won Ho-Jeung Na Eun, late last night.

In the match at the Rashid bin Hamdan Indoor Hall of the Al Nasr Club in Dubai, Tang Jie-Ee Wei scored a straight-set win 21-14 and 21-13 against the seventh-seeded pair in just 34 minutes to advance to the second.

In the second round, Tang Jie-Ee Wei, who just clinched the Orleans Masters title on April 9, will play against Indonesian Praveen Jordan-Melati Daeva Oktavianti, who beat the Japanese pair Kyohei Yamashita-Naru Shinoya 21-17 and 21-16.

Another national mixed doubles pair, Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Jemie Lai, on the other hand, had a rough start and were forced to play in the rubber set against unseeded Taiwanese pair Ye Hong Wei-Lee Chia Hsin after losing 15-21 in the first set.

Soon Huat-Shevon, however, managed to step up their game to win 22-20 and 21-15 and marched to the second round to meet the Chinese pair Cheng Xing-Chen Fang Hui who defeated Hong Kong pair Lee Chun Hei Reginald-Ng Tsz Yau 18-21, 21-19 and 21-19.

Meanwhile, another national mixed doubles pair, Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing, were shown the exit after losing 17-21 and 13-21 to their Chinese contenders Jiang Zhen Bang-Wei Ya Xin. - Bernama