BAC 2023: Yew Sin-Ee Yi, Soon Huat-Shevon through to semifinals

KUALA LUMPUR: National men’s doubles shuttlers Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi have qualified for the semifinals of the 2023 Badminton Asia Championship (BAC) at the United Arab Emirates today after beating world number one pair, Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto in the quarterfinals yesterday.

The world number eight pair put on a sterling performance to beat the Indonesians in straight sets, 22-20, 21-15 at the Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan Indoor Hall, Al Nasr Club in Dubai, extending their winning streak to four wins.

The Malaysians will take on the winner of the match between Japan’s Takuro Hoki-Yugu Kobayashi and Indonesia’s Muhammad Shohibul Fikri-Bagas Maulana.

National mixed doubles pair Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Jemie Lai have also qualified for the semifinals after beating Indonesians Rinov Rivaldy-Pitha Haningtyas Mentari 21-17, 15-21 and 21-19.

World number eight Soon Huat-Shevon will meet world number one pair Zheng Si Wei-Huang Ya Qiong of China, who they have yet to beat in their past 10 meetings.

The Chinese pair stormed into the semifinals after beating Indonesians Praveen Jordan-Melati Daeva Oktavinati 21-11, 21-17. - Bernama