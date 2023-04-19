BAC: Pearly pulls out due to illness

KUALA LUMPUR: Hopes of seeing top national women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah create a sensation at the Badminton Asia Championships (BAC) 2023 this month have been dashed following the withdrawal of Pearly due to health problems.

This was announced by the Badminton Association of Malaysia on Instagram this afternoon.

“Pearly Tan withdraws from the Badminton Asia Championships 2023 due to illness,” said the post.

BAC 2023 will be held in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, from April 25 to 30.

At the last edition in the Philippines, Pearly-Thinaah, ranked world number eight and French Open 2022 champions, advanced to the quarter-finals. - Bernama