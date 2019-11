MANILA: Malaysia’s “badang”(Hercules) Muhamad Aznil Bidin is aiming to end his barren run in the SEA Games in the 30th edition in the Philippines.

The 25-year-old weightlifter’s best finish was coming in at fourth place at the 2013 edition in Nay Pyi Taw and at the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games in 2017.

“I am targeting a podium finish this time. Before, I competed in the 56 kg and 62 kg categories, here I will be competing in the 61 kg category,” he told Bernama.

In the 61 kg category, Muhamad Aznil will have to contend with Indonesia’s Eko Yuli Irawan, who was the silver medallist at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics and Thạch Kim Tuấn of Vietnam, the gold medallist at the World Weightlifting Championships in Anaheim, United States in 2017.

The weightlifting competition will be held at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium here from Dec 1-4. — Bernama