Baddrol Bakhtiar quits Sabah FC

KOTA KINABALU: Legendary midfielder Baddrol Bakhtiar (pix) has left Sabah FC for the rest of the Malaysian League season.

Sabah FC in a statement said the reasons for the decision by Baddrol, 35, will be announced in the near future.

“He will always be a legend at Sabah FC. All the commitment, dedication, passion and motivation given throughout playing with Sabah FC and then leading Sabah to the AFC Cup 2023 will always be remembered.

“With a total of 41 appearances and 13 goals, his place in the club’s history will always be guaranteed. Baddrol Bakhtiar’s name will also be engraved as a legend in the Malaysian Football Arena,“ said the statement today.

Sabah FC also wishes the former captain of the Harimau Malaya squad good luck and wishes for success in whatever field he ventures into.

“We always welcome Baddrol Bakhtiar back to Sabah FC as a family in the future,“ he said. -Bernama