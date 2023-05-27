Badminton Asia, BAM ink MoU to bring Asia’s badminton to higher level

KUALA LUMPUR: Badminton Asia and the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to encourage and facilitate advancements in the game’s development.

The MoU was signed by Badminton Asia president Kim Jong Soo and BAM president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria and was witnessed by Badminton World Federation (BWF) president Poul-Erik Hoyer.

Kim said today’s event saw them embark on a journey of exchanging and sharing knowledge, experiences and technical expertise.

“By engaging in training programmes, competitions, and collaborative initiatives, we strive to enhance the skills, techniques, and overall development of our athletes, coaches, and sports administrators,” he told the event’s press conference at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre here, today.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Norza embraced the cooperation with optimism as the MoU provides a framework to explore and implement cooperative programmes that will benefit the development of badminton in Malaysia.

“This MoU opens the door for collaboration in various areas, including sports sciences, coach education, curriculum development, sports management, and infrastructure development,” he said.

He said through this collaboration more badminton players from foreign countries are expected to train at Academy Badminton Malaysia (ABM) in Bukit Kiara, here.

“Because Badminton Asia and BWF are in Malaysia, I think we want to make our ABM the centre to bring a lot of players from other countries. At the moment we are doing it but with this collaboration, we can bring it to the next level. It would benefit the countries involved and badminton in Malaysia.

“As we speak there are four players from Syria here and before that we already have three players from Azerbaijan, so I will foresee many players coming but we need to coordinate properly because I think we have to look at the capacity of the academy,” he said.

It is understood that the collaboration will last for two years with the option to extend for two more years.- Bernama